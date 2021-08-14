Ashraf Ghani likely to resign in next few hours: report

Ashraf Ghani is scheduled to deliver a speech on the current situation in Afghanistan today at 13:30 Kabul time (14:30) Tehran time.

Deputy Spokesperson for the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Amiri said that Ashraf Ghani's video message would be released in a few minutes.

According to a Fars correspondent, Ashraf Ghani will call on the Taliban to agree to a several-week ceasefire in return for his resignation.

It is said that a delegation will go to Doha in the next few days and any decision that the delegation makes in negotiations with the Taliban will be accepted by the President of Afghanistan.

This is while an Afghan media outlet claimed yesterday that the United States is seeking a coup in Afghanistan.

According to Ariana News, the US military will transfer Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh and a number of other members from the presidential palace to the US Embassy, asking them to admit their incompetence in running the country and announce their voluntary withdrawal with the aim of stopping the war.

