  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2026, 5:24 PM

Iran’s top security official:

Deadly attack on Iranian school discredits peace via strength

Deadly attack on Iranian school discredits peace via strength

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has said a deadly US and Israeli attack on a school in southern Iran exposed the bloodstained reality of the “peace through strength” theory.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Larijani reacted to the heinous attack by the United States and the Zionist regime on civilian centers in Iran.

He said that the collective martyrdom of innocent schoolgirls in Minab at a school in southern Iran at the hands of Israeli-American criminals caused the theory of “peace through strength” to be stained with blood.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Larijani asked whether this was the anthem composed for freedom in Iran.

He further stated that God exposes deceivers by their own hands.

MNA

News ID 242374

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News