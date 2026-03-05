Deadly attack on Iranian school discredits peace via strength

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Larijani reacted to the heinous attack by the United States and the Zionist regime on civilian centers in Iran.

He said that the collective martyrdom of innocent schoolgirls in Minab at a school in southern Iran at the hands of Israeli-American criminals caused the theory of “peace through strength” to be stained with blood.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, Larijani asked whether this was the anthem composed for freedom in Iran.

He further stated that God exposes deceivers by their own hands.

