Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Min. departs for Moscow

From August 22 to 28, 2021, the Army-2021 international military-technical forum will be held at the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Center in Russia.

Today, Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry Brigadier General Saeed Shabanian left the country for Russia to attend this exhibition and military-technical forum.

The International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2021 will be held in three parts of ground, sea, and air with the participation of 15 countries.

It is worth mentioning that the first edition of this exhibition was held in 2015 with the participation of 818 companies producing Russian weapons and equipment with the presence of delegations from 38 countries.

