Defense industry must give firm response to enemies threats

While congratulating the ‘National Day of Defense Industry’, which falls on August 22, the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran called for the defense industry to meet demands of the Armed Forces and provide a decisive response to the enemies’ threats orchestrated against the Islamic Iran.

August 22, as National Day of Defense Industry, is a day set for commemorating expert domestic manpower and engineers who took giant strides in attaining Iran's self-sufficiency in various land, air, and sea arenas relying upon the domestic capabilities and raised the country’s defense deterrence to a stage of growth and development as a model for other freedom-seeking nations across the world, the statement is read.

The sworn enemies of the country have left no stone unturned and tried to tarnish the real images of Iran since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 by imposing various types of sanctions but after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, threats waged against the country turned into an unprecedented opportunity thanks to the wise leadership of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

While commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of the defense industry of the country, the Army emphasizes that it will throw its weight behind the talented, expert and committed engineers of the defense industry in line with attaining the advanced defense technologies and strategic arms in various air, land and sea fields wholeheartedly.

MA/IRN84444094