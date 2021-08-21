Iran, Pakistan key players in providing regional security

During the meeting which was held on Saturday morning, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said, "Pakistan has always had a fully-fledged and coordinated presence in the sea."

Stating that the long-standing relationship between the two countries in the maritime field will definitely be recorded in history, he added, "Pakistan is expected to continue the same growing and effective historical path and increase its share of relations with neighboring Muslim countries with historical and cultural commonalities."

Iran Navy Commander pointed to the history of naval relations between Iran and Pakistan, saying, "The relationship between the two navies of Iran and Pakistan has been strategic and favorable for many years, and during these years, joint and combined exercises have been conducted between the navies of the two countries and regular visits have been made to the vessels of the two forces."

"The people of the two countries expect us, as Muslim countries, to be a strong player together to ensure security in the region, and this is rooted in our cultural and religious commonalities," Irani noted. "It will not be possible to meet these expectations unless the navies of the two countries work together to establish maritime security, especially in the Indian Ocean and north of Indian Ocean regions."

Rear Admiral Irani went on to say that the most important strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand and strengthen relations based on defense diplomacy. "Our country has been subjected to cowardly sanctions and has gone through a difficult period over the past four decades. But by relying on God, we have been able to perform our duties well."

Heading a military delegation, Commander of the Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian and Pakistani commanders paid tribute to the martyrs of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

The commander of the Pakistani Navy is scheduled to visit the Iranian Northern Fleet tomorrow.

