Shalamcheh trade border reopened for doing trade activities

Seyyed Hadi Edrispour broke the news on Sat. and stated that trade ties between the two countries of Iran and Iraq has been resumed.

He put the daily number of trucks carrying exports goods and commodities via Shalamcheh Trade Border at between 60 and 80.

Presently, traders and businesspersons of the two countries of Iran and Iraq are busy active at Shalamcheh Border, he said and added that construction materials, clinker, summer crops, foodstuff, chemicals, minerals and steel products constitute Iraq’s major imported goods from Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Edrispour pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and stated that Shalamcheh Border is closed for transiting passengers by both countries of Iran and Iraq in a way that transit of pilgrims bound for holy sites is still prohibited.

Shalamcheh International Border is located at 15th km west of Khorramshahr and 20 km away from Iraq’s Basra.

