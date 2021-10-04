AhlulBayt World Assembly to hold int'l mourning contest

Hojjat-ul-Islam and Muslims Dr. Zarean, Vice President for International Affairs of AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly told the national television IRIB QuranTV on the night of the martyrdom of Hazrat Roghayeh (AS) bint Al-Hussein (AS) that "We are currently implementing the "Ahsan Al-Azza Global and International Mourning" project to communicate with the similar Ahl al-Bayt assemblies in the world and count their activities in the field of Muharram, Safar and Arbaeen mourning."

He added, "Ahsan Al-Azza Global (best mourning) and International Mourning" is aimed at introducing and promoting the best mourning groups across the world to support, strengthen and flourish them in the international arena.

The authority added that the mourning groups across the world could submit their video footages and photos of their mourning ceremonies in their local languages via the internet until the end of the Safar in the lunar calendar this year.

He added that the selected and most voted works will be awarded and the selected mourning groups will be sponsored by AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

MNA