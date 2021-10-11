Shalamcheh border crossing reopens after Iraqi elections

Seyyed Hadi Edrispour, the chairman of Shalamcheh border crossing transit and transportation administration in southwest Iran on the border with Iraq said on Monday that the Shalamcheh border crossing was reopened for travelers and trade as of today (Monday) after a two-day closure by Iraq amid the parliamentary elections.

The Iranian official added, "Following the elections in Iraq, the Shalamcheh border gate was shut down for travelers and trade from 9:30 pm on Saturday."

He emphasized that the trade exchanges in this border crossing have resumed from 6 a.m. today, adding that the passenger terminal gates of the border crossing opened this morning as well and the trucks carrying goods are also transporting goods at Shalamcheh port.

Edrispour said that the bulk of the goods exported to Iraq through the Shalamcheh border are construction materials, clinker, vegetables, foodstuffs, chemicals, minerals and steel.

KI