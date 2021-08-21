500 lorries cross Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoon crossing daily

The head of the Khorasan Razavi Road and Transit Administration Hamid Mohammadi said that over the past month about 500 trucks carrying commercial shipments cross Dogharoon border crossing in Iraq's Taybad County into Islam Qala on the other side in Afghanistan.

He said that since the Afghanistan takeover by the Taliban the Dogharoon border crossing opens at 7 am and closed at 5:30 pm, adding that the border gate has not been functioning on Fridays over the past two weeks.

Mohammadi added that prior to the new Afghanistan situation, as many as between 500-750 trucks used to cross the border crossing.

Annually, $ 1.5 billion worth of goods is exported through Dogharoon, according to figures released by the Iranian customs administration.

KI/IRN84443928