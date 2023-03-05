  1. Economy
Mar 5, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran opens big trade center, permanent fair in Kabul

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iran's trade center and permanent exhibition was opened in Kabul as a big step for the development of trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

According to the Twitter account of the Iranian embassy in Afghanistan, Iran's trade center and permanent exhibition in Kabul was opened as a critical step for the development of Iran-Afghanistan trade relations.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul added that the center will be a place for Afghan businessmen to get acquainted with Iran-made goods and products.

Earlier, the Iranian embassy wrote on its Twitter that an Iranian business delegation has arrived in Kabul with the aim of opening the largest commercial center in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has close and friendly relations with Afghanistan and it has already sheltered more than 5 million Afghan immigrants in addition to being an important trade partner for the neighboring country.

