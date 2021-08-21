Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 21

Iran:

Raeisi to Putin: Iran calls for strengthing ties with Russia

Iranian president stresses acceleration of delivery of purchased vaccines from China

Leader appoints Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as new cmdr. of Army's Navy

Father of Iran desertology dies

Arman-e Melli:

Taliban seeking to substitute welfare with democracy

New Iranian government facing regional challenges

Asia:

Historic presence of Iranian motocross rider, Fahimeh Nematollahi at WMX

Illicit drugs, medicines, food, weapons, four most lucrative trade in world

Aftab:

Hekmatyar, Ahmad Massoud role in Afghanistan development

Donya-e Eghtesad:

4 scenarios predicted for future of Afghanistan

Trade policies of Raeisi admin.

