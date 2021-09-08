Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 8

Arman-e Melli:

Iraq mediates Tehran-Riyadh relation

Ebtekar:

In the name of Taliban, in favor of Pakistan

Etela'at:

Judiciary Cheif: Some laws must change in favor of women

Afghans stage protest in favor of Ahmad Massoud

Paralympic athletes return home

Iran:

Change of laws in favor of women

Javan:

Taliban seeking to open embassy in US

Iran supports what Afghan nation supports

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Taliban flees, Panjshir released

Navy Cmdr.: We will unveil the all-Iranian marine engine soon

4th round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be resumed

Shargh:

Women at for front of fight against Taliban

People stage protest against Afghanistan, Pakistan

