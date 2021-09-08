Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 8

Arman-e Melli:
Iraq mediates Tehran-Riyadh relation
Ebtekar:
In the name of Taliban, in favor of Pakistan
Etela'at:
Judiciary Cheif: Some laws must change in favor of women
Afghans stage protest in favor of Ahmad Massoud
Paralympic athletes return home
Iran:
Change of laws in favor of women
Javan:
Taliban seeking to open embassy in US
Iran supports what Afghan nation supports
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Taliban flees, Panjshir released
Navy Cmdr.: We will unveil the all-Iranian marine engine soon
4th round of Tehran-Riyadh talks to be resumed
Shargh:
Women at for front of fight against Taliban
People stage protest against Afghanistan, Pakistan
