Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 17

Ebtekar:

Raeisi to Putin: Iran quite serious in nuclear talks for lifting all sanctions

Proposed min. fails to secure vote of confidence in Parl.

Etemad:

Arab countries in path of reconstructing foreign policies

Etela'at:

Iran, Russian officials disagree with any change in regional borders

15 Armenian forces killed in clash with Azeri side

Iran:

Iran, China, Russia confer on future of JCPOA

Iran not to leave Afghan people alone in any condition

Javan:

Iran trounce Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Donya-e Eghtesad:

China, US virtual meet ended with no result

RHM/