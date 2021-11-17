Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 17

Ebtekar:
Raeisi to Putin: Iran quite serious in nuclear talks for lifting all sanctions
Proposed min. fails to secure vote of confidence in Parl.
Etemad:
Arab countries in path of reconstructing foreign policies
Etela'at:
Iran, Russian officials disagree with any change in regional borders
15 Armenian forces killed in clash with Azeri side
Iran:
Iran, China, Russia confer on future of JCPOA
Iran not to leave Afghan people alone in any condition
Javan:
Iran trounce Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifiers
Donya-e Eghtesad:
China, US virtual meet ended with no result
