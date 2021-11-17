  1. Iran
Nov 17, 2021, 8:45 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 17

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, November 17.

Ebtekar:

Raeisi to Putin: Iran quite serious in nuclear talks for lifting all sanctions

Proposed min. fails to secure vote of confidence in Parl. 

Etemad:

Arab countries in path of reconstructing foreign policies 

Etela'at:

Iran, Russian officials disagree with any change in regional borders

15 Armenian forces killed in clash with Azeri side

Iran:

Iran, China, Russia confer on future of JCPOA

Iran not to leave Afghan people alone in any condition

Javan:

Iran trounce Syria in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Donya-e Eghtesad:

China, US virtual meet ended with no result

