Israeli war ministry confirms its UAV crashed in Syria

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Zionist regime of Israel confirmed the crash of a drone on Syrian soil.

The Israeli military spokesman confirmed the crash of the UAV in Syrian territory.

The spokesman claimed that the UAV crashed inside Syrian territory yesterday due to a technical failure.

No further details were provided by the Isralei regime.

The news comes as Zionist military circles have been expressing concern for some time about the imporved defense capabilities of the Syrian army and its allies.

