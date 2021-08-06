Blasts heard from Shebaa Farms activates Iron Dome

As Aljazeera reported, several explosions were heard on Fri. in the Shabaa Farms, in southern Lebanon.

Sky News also reported that there is a possibility that a rocket hit the Zionist settlement of Qiryat Shemona in northern occupied Palestine.

Al-Mayadin quoted the Zionist media as saying that initial reports say rockets were fired from Syria towards the Golan Heights.

Zionist media have claimed that at least 20 rockets were fired but 10 rockets were blocked.

At the same time, the Zionist regime's air defense system called "Iron Dome" has been activated.

Shebaa Farms, also spelled Sheba'a Farms is a small strip of land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Kiryat Shmona is a city located in the Northern District of the Israeli regime on the western slopes of the Hula Valley near the Lebanese border.

