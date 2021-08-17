Russian military plane crash leaves no survivors (+video)

Last week, the Russian company United Aircraft reported that the first prototype of the Il-112V military transport aircraft had carried out a flight from the city of Voronezh to the city of Zhukovsky, near Moscow, to prepare for participation in the military forum Army-2021.

A prototype of Russia's new Il-112V military transport aircraft has crashed in the Moscow Region, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik. The Russian Emergency Services later confirmed to Sputnik that the aircraft had exploded during the fall and is now completely destroyed.

"A prototype [of the] Il-112V crashed on 17 August during a flight in the Moscow Region", the source said. According to preliminary data, three men were on board and no one survived the crash.

The press service of United Aircraft reported that a special commission has been set up to investigate the crash.

Russia's Rostec corporation told Sputnik that it has also set up a commission with the participation of aircraft-building research institutes and plants to investigate the Il-112V crash.

RHM/