All three crew members killed in a plane crash in US Georgia

Single-engine Cessna 182 Skylane crashed around 6:50 p.m. approximately two miles (3.2 kilometers) northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville, US Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said, Associated Press reported.

“The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach,” Duncan said in an emailed statement.

Duncan's statement said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

