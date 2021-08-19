Pilot killed in MiG-29 fighter crashes in Russia's Astrakhan

A MiG-29 fighter crashed in the Astrakhan region on Wednesday, the pilot has been killed, the ministry said, Sputnik reported.

The ministry's statement added that the crashed plane fell in a deserted location at the Ashuluk training ground and that the flight was carried out without ammunition.

"On August 18, 2021, a MiG-29 plane crashed during a planned flight in the Astrakhan region. The plane crashed in a deserted place on the territory of the Ashuluk range. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The pilot died," the statement says.

A commission of the High Command of the Aerospace Forces was sent to the site of the crash to establish what caused the disaster.

The identity of the pilot and the circumstances of the accident are not specified at the moment.

An Il-112V military transport plane crashed earlier this week in the Moscow region. The cause of the tragedy was the failure of the propeller flushing system.

In June 2015 at the same training center, another MiG-29 suffered a crash, but fortunately, both pilots were able to eject in time before the impact.

ZZ/SPUTNIK