Iranian, Pak navy commanders hold meeting on bilateral ties

Heading a military delegation, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense on Saturday morning.

He was welcomed by Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

During this visit which took place at the official invitation of the Commander of Iran Navy, the expansion of military relations, the deepening of relations in the maritime field, the maintenance of regional security, the use of military experience in the implementation of missions and the preservation of the national interests of the parties at sea level were discussed.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian and Pakistani commanders paid tribute to the martyrs of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

The commander of the Pakistani Navy is scheduled to visit the Iranian Northern Fleet tomorrow.

