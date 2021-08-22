Introducing ceremony of new navy cmdr. held on Sun.

On Sunday a ceremony was held for the introduction of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the new commander of the Army's Navy, and also honoring of Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi the former commander of the Army's Navy.

The ceremony was held with the presence of Major General Seyyed Abdol-Rahim Mousavi, the Commander of Army Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), the IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri and other military officials.

Last week, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as the new commander of the Army's Navy.

