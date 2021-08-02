Iran air defense enjoys a very high capability in drone field

Speaking among the university lecturers and students at the venue of Command and Staff University of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army (DAFOS) on Monday, Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard pointed to the high capability and potential of Army Air Defense in the field of drone (UAV) and reiterated that Iran’s Army Air Defense enjoys high capability and is equipped with the world’s latest air defense technology.

Turning to the successful and brilliant history of Army Air defense during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), Brigadier General Sabahifard said that no successful operations have been carried out in eight years of the Sacred Defense unless the Air Defense has played an effective role in it.

Today, duties of Iran Air Defense Forces are much more important than the Eight Years of Sacred Defense, because in the Sacred Defense periods, the country was in a state of war and there was a high possibility of being attacked by enemies, he said, adding, “But now, we are in peace and we must be more vigilant than any other time in a way that Army Air Defense forces are monitoring skies of Islamic Iran round the clock, so that it should be kept in mind that the slightest negligence will lead to incurring irreparable damages on the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Sabahifard pointed to the high capability and potential of Iran’s Army Air Defense in the field of drones and said that Army Air Defense is able to carry out any drone-related operations successfully and with high precision.

