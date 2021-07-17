Raeisi stresses speeding up general vaccination of people

President-elect Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the Iranian health officials and manufacturers of anti-Covid-19 vaccines in Iran on Saturday.

He said during the meeting, "The main criterion in the fight against coronavirus is the domestic production of vaccines and support for the efforts of Iranian experts in this field."

The president-elect stressed that his administration will keep its words and will take practical steps to support and help Iranian manufacturers of the vaccines and added that the next administration under his leadership will facilitate local manufacturers by issuing necessary permits swiftly and providing necessary financial support.

The President-elect stressed the importance of general vaccination and its impact on people's daily life, livelihood and economy, and highlighted the need to step up the trend of general vaccination.

Raeisi called for facilitating the trend of domestic production of vaccines and stressed the need to remove barriers in this way.

Meanwhile, he said that alongside locally manufacturing anti-Covid-19 vaccines. the purchase and the import of foreign-made vaccines need to be pursued.

