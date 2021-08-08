  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2021, 11:16 PM

Fire breaks out in a hospital in Iraq’s Karbala

Fire breaks out in a hospital in Iraq’s Karbala

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi security sources reported a fire broke out at Imam Hussein (PBUH) Hospital, Karbala province in Iraq on Sunday.

A security source announced a fire spread at Imam Hussein (PBUH) Hospital in Iraq’s Karbala province, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the fire broke out in the Kidney Ward of Imam Hussein (PBUH) Hospital in Karbala province.

The firefighting teams managed to contain the fire and prevented it from reaching other parts of the hospital, the report added.

It should be noted that this incident has not any casualties and initial investigations show that power outage has been the main cause of fire broke out at the hospital.

MA/5276841

News Code 177124
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177124/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News