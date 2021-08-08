Fire breaks out in a hospital in Iraq’s Karbala

A security source announced a fire spread at Imam Hussein (PBUH) Hospital in Iraq’s Karbala province, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the fire broke out in the Kidney Ward of Imam Hussein (PBUH) Hospital in Karbala province.

The firefighting teams managed to contain the fire and prevented it from reaching other parts of the hospital, the report added.

It should be noted that this incident has not any casualties and initial investigations show that power outage has been the main cause of fire broke out at the hospital.

