Raeisi submits list of proposed ministers to Parliament

According to IRINN, the Iranian Parliament received the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.
The list of ministers reportedly is as follows:
Hamidreza Sajjadi for Ministry of Sport and Youth
Ahmad Vahidi for Ministry of Interior
Hossein Amir Abdollahian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Khatib for Ministry of Intelligence
Mehrabian for Ministry of Energy
Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance
Hossein Baghgoli for Ministry of Education
Ezzatollah Zarghami for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts
Hojjat Abdolmaleki for Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare
Mohammad Ali Zolfigol for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology
Amir Ashtiani for Ministry of defence
Javad Sadatinezhad for Ministry of Agriculture
Bahram Einollahi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Reza Fatemi Amin for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade
Javad Oji for Ministry of Petroleum
Rahimi for Ministry of Justice
Rostam Ghasemi for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development
