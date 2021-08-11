Raeisi submits list of proposed ministers to Parliament

According to IRINN, the Iranian Parliament received the names of new Cabinet members which was proposed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The list of ministers reportedly is as follows:

Hamidreza Sajjadi for Ministry of Sport and Youth

Ahmad Vahidi for Ministry of Interior

Hossein Amir Abdollahian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Khatib for Ministry of Intelligence

Mehrabian for Ministry of Energy

Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Hossein Baghgoli for Ministry of Education

Ezzatollah Zarghami for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Hojjat Abdolmaleki for Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Mohammad Ali Zolfigol for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Amir Ashtiani for Ministry of defence

Javad Sadatinezhad for Ministry of Agriculture

Bahram Einollahi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Reza Fatemi Amin for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Javad Oji for Ministry of Petroleum

Rahimi for Ministry of Justice

Rostam Ghasemi for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

