Parl. holding open session to discuss proposed ministers

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday, the open session of the Iranian Parliament to start the process of giving or denying votes of confidence to the ministers proposed by the Iranian President.
Earlier, the Deputy of Iran's Parliament Speaker Abdolreza Mesri has made the announcement on last Sunday's open session, saying that the next open session of the Parliament would be at 7:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, August 21, and the review of the policy and general principles of the 13th government program and the competence of the proposed ministers would be on the agenda of the Parliament.
The proposed ministers have already attended meetings of specialized committees of the Parliament to offer and defend their plans.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi submitted the names of new Cabinet members to the Parliament on Wednesday.
The list of ministers is as follows:
Hamidreza Sajjadi for Ministry of Sport and Youth
Ahmad Vahidi for Ministry of Interior
Hossein Amir Abdollahian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Seyed Esmaeil Khatib for Ministry of Intelligence
Ali Akbar Mehrabian for Ministry of Energy
Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance
Hossein Baghgoli for Ministry of Education
Eisa Zarepor for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology
Ezzatollah Zarghami for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts
Hojjat Abdolmaleki for Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare
Mohammad Ali Zolfigol for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology
Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani for Ministry of defence
Javad Sadatinezhad for Ministry of Agriculture
Bahram Einollahi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade
Javad Oji for Ministry of Petroleum
Amir Hossein Rahimi for Ministry of Justice
Rostam Ghasemi for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development
