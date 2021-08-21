Parl. holding open session to discuss proposed ministers

Chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday, the open session of the Iranian Parliament to start the process of giving or denying votes of confidence to the ministers proposed by the Iranian President.

Earlier, the Deputy of Iran's Parliament Speaker Abdolreza Mesri has made the announcement on last Sunday's open session, saying that the next open session of the Parliament would be at 7:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, August 21, and the review of the policy and general principles of the 13th government program and the competence of the proposed ministers would be on the agenda of the Parliament.

The proposed ministers have already attended meetings of specialized committees of the Parliament to offer and defend their plans.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi submitted the names of new Cabinet members to the Parliament on Wednesday.

The list of ministers is as follows:

Hamidreza Sajjadi for Ministry of Sport and Youth

Ahmad Vahidi for Ministry of Interior

Hossein Amir Abdollahian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Seyed Esmaeil Khatib for Ministry of Intelligence

Ali Akbar Mehrabian for Ministry of Energy

Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance

Hossein Baghgoli for Ministry of Education

Eisa Zarepor for Ministry of Communication & Information Technology

Ezzatollah Zarghami for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts

Hojjat Abdolmaleki for Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Mohammad Ali Zolfigol for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology

Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani for Ministry of defence

Javad Sadatinezhad for Ministry of Agriculture

Bahram Einollahi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade

Javad Oji for Ministry of Petroleum

Amir Hossein Rahimi for Ministry of Justice

Rostam Ghasemi for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

