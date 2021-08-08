Takhar province's capital in Afghanistan falls to Taliban

The Agence France-Presse (AFP) has said in a tweet that Taloqan, the capital of Takhar Province fell to the Taliban on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, ToloNews has confirmed that central parts of the city of Sar-e-Pul and many areas in Kunduz city have fallen to the Taliban after heavy clashes between the Afghanistan government forces and the Taliban militants.

Taliban attacks on these two northern cities intensified over the last 24 hours after the Taliban took Sheberghan, the provincial capital in Jawzjan.

The group also took over Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province, in southwestern Afghanistan on Friday that was the first province to fall to the Taliban.

