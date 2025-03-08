France should stop the blame game: Iran Foreign Ministry

Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron's statements over Russia's alleged use of Iranian equipment in the Ukrainian conflict, Esmaeil Baghaei rejected such claims and described the repetition of such baseless and false accusations by French officials as irresponsible.

He considered making such unfounded statements a sign of the French authorities' insistence on a projective approach and their lack of seriousness in restoring peace and stability in Europe and the world.

The spokesperson reminded that similar false claims have been repeatedly made over the past three years and urged French authorities to abandon their blame game and instead acknowledge their own role in fueling global instability.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran has had no involvement in the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Tehran’s principled stance against war and its commitment to resolving the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue between the relevant parties.

MP/Spox. channel