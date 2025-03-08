He was asked whether he trusted the statements of the Russian leadership about its readiness for a settlement with Ukraine.

"I believe them. I think we're doing very well with Russia," Trump pointed out.

"I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don't have the cards," the US leader emphasized.

"I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising, because they have all the cards," he underscored.

"Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done," Trump concluded, adding that the US is "trying to help."

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

During the conversation in the presence of journalists, an argument broke out between them, during which Trump pointed out Zelensky's disrespectful attitude towards the United States, and US Vice President JD Vance emphasized Zelensky's ungratefulness to Washington for the support provided to Kiev.

The press conference following their meeting was canceled, and the signing of a US-Ukraine mineral deal did not take place. Trump later posted a statement on his Truth Social page emphasizing that Zelensky was disrespectful and unprepared for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

On March 3, US President Donald Trump blasted out Vladimir Zelensky’s words that the conflict in Ukraine is still a long way from being over. He warned that the US will no longer put up with it.

On the same day, Trump said, clearly referring to Zelensky, that the opponent of peace in Ukraine won’t be there for long and expressed confidence in Russia’s desire to resolve the conflict. The White House then said that Washington had suspended military aid to Kiev.

