Yemeni forces launch drones, missile at SW Saudi Arabia

Quoting a spokesperson for the coalition, Skynews reported that a suicide drone had been launched against a target in Najran. The spox claimed that the drone was intercepted before hitting the target.

Hours later, Saudi media reported another drone attack this time against Khamis Mushait. At 3:40 AM local time, the coalition announced the launch of a ballistic missile against targets in the same area, claiming that they have intercepted the missile.

Yemeni armed forces have not yet issued any statement on the attacks.

The claims of the Saudi-led aggressors come as, on numerous occasions, their radar and missile systems have been unable to intercept Yemeni missiles and drones.

MAH/FNA14000406000033