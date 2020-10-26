'113' wins award at ReadingFilmFEST in US

Directed by Neda Assef, the 8-minute title is about soldier number 113 who is overtired and has fallen asleep in the military base conference room, in which the meeting sessions are held. When he wakes up, things have gone out of control.

ALi Pouya Ghasemi won the best actor award of the short films in the Reading Film Festival for his casting in '113’.

The short film also took part in Busho Budapest Short International Film Festival in Hungary.

The 6th ReadingFilmFEST included films from independent filmmakers from around the world, including student films, shorts, documentaries and feature films. ReadingFilmFEST, which aims to address social inequalities through the power of film media, this year focused on the work of women filmmakers and minority filmmakers.

The event was held on October 8-11 in Pennsylvania, the US.

