Iran, a true friend country of regional states: Pres. Raeisi

He made the remarks in his meeting with the special envoy of the United Arab Emirates in Tehran late on Thu. who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to UAE's serious determination to deepen and strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, especially in economic and trade areas, President Raeisi said, "In order to accelerate the development of relations, it is appropriate to create a joint mechanism to strengthen the existing capacities and potentials between the two countries of Iran and United Arab Emirates.”

Emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran is a true and loyal friend of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other regional countries, Raeisi stated, “We have a heartfelt affinity and interest in the people of the UAE and close relationship between the two governments can pave the way for the establishment of fraternal relations and closer cooperation between the two nations as well.”

Iranian president termed Iran’s support for the oppressed people of Palestine as a clear example of true friendship of Iranian people and said, "Despite all the pressures and restrictions imposed against Iran, we are fulfilling our religious and humanitarian duty in defending the rights of Palestinian people and we expect Muslim and Arab countries to play a leading role in this regard.”

The special envoy of the United Arab Emirate, for his part, conveyed the congratulatory message of head and crown prince of government of the United Arab Emirates and wished evermore success for President Raeisi in his new tenure.

Turning to the deep rooted and longstanding relations between the two countries of Iran and UAE, he said that United Arab Emirate attaches great importance for its relations with Iran and wants to enhance its ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

