Explosion hits northern Gaza Strip

Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime carried out a series of airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Israeli fighter jets bombed positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Zionist army announced the attacks came in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Zionist settlements.

Some news sources also reported the Zionist regime's airstrikes on agricultural land in the Beit Lahia area in northern Gaza.

Zionist sources, meanwhile, have previously reported fires in Zionist settlements near Gaza following the launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the Zionist regime radio announced that at least 4 fires broke out in the Zionist settlements near Gaza on Friday due to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip.

This comes hours after Lebanese Hezbollah reacted on Friday to the Israeli aggression on the country's southern borders.

