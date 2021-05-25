"Resistance only way to deal with aggressors"

His message addressed his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from the Zionists' occupation.

Congratulating the occasion, Rouhani wrote: "The nature of the Zionist regime, which stems from the nature of aggression, showed that the only way to confront the aggressors is the resistance of the nation."

"I hope that this path will continue under your leadership until the complete liberation of the Lebanese lands."

"In line with the will of the Lebanese people, army, and resistance to maintain the unity and defense of their country's lands, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to stand by the Lebanese government and people," he added.

Liberation Day is a Lebanese holiday celebrated on May 25. In 2000, the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the territory in Southern Lebanon, marking the end of the conflict in that region.

