Sistan and Baluchestan throughput at 1.5mn tons in 8 months

Ali Khanghaei, director general of Transportation and Road Management of Sistan-Baluchistan province, added that the lion’s share of the province’s imports and exports were carried out via Milak and Mirjaveh, which are respectively the passages to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to the official, 1.076 million tons of goods were imported via Milak and Mirjaveh during the period. In exchange, a total of 98,363 tons of commodities were sent to Pakistan and Afghanistan through the same border crossings.

Khanghaei added that 454,169 people entered and exited the country from Mirjaveh and Milak gates in the past eight months, registering an 8% increase compared with the corresponding period of last year.

