Iran, Nigeria have good potentials to expand ties: Raeisi

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Zubairu Dada in Tehran on Fri. and said that the two countries of Iran and Nigeria have always established amicable relations with each other in various arenas.

Given the appropriate capacities existing between the two countries, “we are ready to take long and firm steps to activate these capabilities in the direction of expanding relations,” President Raeisi reiterated.

Emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran has a serious will to develop interactions with African countries, Raeisi added that Nigerian officials should also try to remove possible obstacles for the expansion of relations between the two countries.

The visiting Nigerian Foreign Minister, for his part, said that relations between the two countries of Iran and Nigeria are ‘friendly and cordial’, adding, "We hope that in the new era we will be able to further enhance the level of bilateral cooperation."

MA/5274977