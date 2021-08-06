UN welcomes coop. with new President of Iran: Dujarric

His remarks came in reaction to the rhetoric of the Minister of War of the Zionist regime against Iran.
TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric said the international body welcomes cooperation with the new President of Iran.
His remarks came in reaction to the rhetoric of the Minister of War of the Zionist regime against Iran.
Dujarric also emphasized the importance of refraining from any action that could lead to further tension.
HJ/IRNN
