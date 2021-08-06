  1. Politics
Aug 6, 2021, 10:03 AM

UN welcomes coop. with new President of Iran: Dujarric

UN welcomes coop. with new President of Iran: Dujarric

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric said the international body welcomes cooperation with the new President of Iran.

His remarks came in reaction to the rhetoric of the Minister of War of the Zionist regime against Iran.

Dujarric also emphasized the importance of refraining from any action that could lead to further tension.

HJ/IRNN

News Code 176995
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176995/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News