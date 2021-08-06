  1. Politics
No future for countries cruel to others

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – In a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic, Iranian President Raeisi said there is no future for countries who are cruel to others.

"Iran seeks peace for other nations and believes that the future does not belong to countries that oppress others," Raieisi said during his Thurs. meeting with Dacic.

Stating that the two countries can have extensive relations in various fields, the Iranian President said, "Iran and Serbia have great potential to expand relations that can activate them in the interests of their nations."

The Serbian official said, "We believe that Iran and Serbia have many common interests in the economic field, and therefore, by identifying the capacities and capabilities of the two countries, we should formulate and implement an appropriate program to expand bilateral cooperation."

