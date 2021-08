The Zamfara State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara, told TVC News that the gunmen stormed Rini community.

He said that after the attack, 60 residents of the community could not be accounted for by the other residents.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by banditry in Northern Nigeria.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the past year by the armed men in the state.

