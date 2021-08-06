Iran, S Africa have great capacities to expand ties: Raeisi

Speaking in his meeting with the Speaker of National Assembly of South Africa Thandi R. Modise in Tehran on Fri., President Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always established good and amicable relations with South Africa after the eradicating and dismantling apartheid.

Considering the high capacities and capabilities between Iran and South Africa, the two countries have a great potential for increasing and expanding ties in various fields, President Raeisi reiterated.

Pointing out that Iranian people have always had a positive feeling towards people and countries of Africa, Raeisi added, "Iranians also recognize African nations as people who have been oppressed throughout the history."

Referring to the national capabilities, regional and international status of Iran and South Africa, Iranian President stated that the two countries of Iran and South Africa have a responsibility to defend rights of independent countries in international forums.

Speaker of National Assembly of South Africa, for her part, conveyed the congratulatory message of South African President to his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and added, “South Africa wants to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas. We have never recognized unilateral US sanctions against Iran and we believe that while overcoming sanctions, we will improve the level of bilateral relations.”

