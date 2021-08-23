Bandits kill 24 in attacks on communities in Nigeria

The attacks occurred in Duba community, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where 12 people died and six injured, the Nation reported.

Twelve others were killed in reprisal attacks between villagers and herders in Mado, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

Batsari, where the Katsina killings occurred, is known as the hotbed of banditry in the Northwest state. It shares boundaries with the dreaded Rugu Forest and is also one of the 10 frontline Local Government Areas prone to armed banditry.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Isa Gambo, told reporters that bandits numbering over 300 and armed with General Purpose Machine Guns, RPGs, including anti-aircraft guns, attacked the community at about 8.45 pm on Saturday.

He said: “The bandits had, upon their arrival at the Duba community, started shooting sporadically into the air after which they looted a number of shops and rustled some domestic animals belonging to residents’’

As a result of the attack, 12 people were killed while six injured.

HJ/PR