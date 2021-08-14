Qatari Emir's mansion in France robbed

A huge property of the Emir of Qatar on the heights of Cannes on the French Riviera was burglarized on the night of Thursday to Friday, and the thieves left with several luxury watches, News-in-24 reported.

Four people entered the residence of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Mouans-Sartoux by crossing a fence, said this source, confirming information from RTL radio.

The burglary took place without violence, added the source familiar with the matter, even though one of the perpetrators was armed.

“The people present did not end up with a pistol to their temples, they complied when they saw the weapon, under threat,” he said. The thieves took away “luxury effects, especially watches”.

The emir was not present at the time of the robbery, but members of his family were in the residence.

The investigation opened by the Grasse public prosecutor’s office was entrusted to the Grasse research brigade, a judicial police unit.

The family of Sheikh Hamad Ben Khalifa Al Thani, who abdicated in 2013 in favor of his son, has owned a residence with around thirty hectares in Mouans-Sartoux since the 1990s.

HJ/PR