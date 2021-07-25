Iran has proven to be reliable, confident partner: Raeisi

He made the remark in his meeting with visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in Tehran on Sunday and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated that it has been a reliable, friend country and confident partner.

During the meeting, President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed out that the two friend countries of Iran and Qatar have established very good relationship with each other and are reliable trade partner in the region.

Tehran attaches great importance to its relations with Doha, Raeisi said, adding that neighboring countries have been prioritized as the main foreign policy of the next administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the outbreak of insecurity in the region and stated that foreign countries outside the region are the main root cause of insecurity in the region.

Cooperation and collaboration of regional countries based on mutual respect is the main solution for the establishment of lasting peace and security as well as regional stability, Iranian President-Elect emphasized.

Qatari foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the landslide victory of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as President-Elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election and conveyed warm greetings of Emir of Qatar to him.

Qatar is seeking to consolidate and strengthen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that Qatar is trying to provide peace and security in the region with the cooperation and assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84415631