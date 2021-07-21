US, Qatar confer on Iran

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as developments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, and Iran.

Abdulrahman has reportedly stressed the importance of continuing joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Sullivan, for his turn, praised Doha's role in the region and its active mediation in resolving disputes.

The Qatari foreign minister also received a phone call from United States Secretary of Foreign Affairs Anthony Blinken last Friday evening.

They discussed Iraq, Afghanistan, and Iran during the telephone call.

