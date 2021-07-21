Iranian Parl. ready to boost coop. among Islamic countries

Felicitating his counterparts on the occasion in his message, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "We all believe that the unity among Muslim countries is a manifestation of the progress and strengthening of the Islamic world."

"The Parliaments in Islamic countries play an essential role in achieving the unity among the great Islamic Ummah," he added.

Ghalibaf noted that under the present Pandemic, it is important to pay attention to the empathy and health of Islamic societies against the coronavirus.

He expressed Iran's readiness to strengthen comprehensive cooperation among Islamic countries.

HJ/5262929