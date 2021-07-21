  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2021, 3:00 PM

Iranian Parl. ready to boost coop. among Islamic countries

Iranian Parl. ready to boost coop. among Islamic countries

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – In a message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha to his counterparts in Islamic countries, Iran's Parliament speaker voiced the body's readiness for holding talks and enhancing cooperation among them.

Felicitating his counterparts on the occasion in his message, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "We all believe that the unity among Muslim countries is a manifestation of the progress and strengthening of the Islamic world."

"The Parliaments in Islamic countries play an essential role in achieving the unity among the great Islamic Ummah," he added.

Ghalibaf noted that under the present Pandemic, it is important to pay attention to the empathy and health of Islamic societies against the coronavirus.

He expressed Iran's readiness to strengthen comprehensive cooperation among Islamic countries.

HJ/5262929

News Code 176402
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176402/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News