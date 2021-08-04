An earthquake with 6.0 magnitude Richter scale jolts Japan

A magnitude 6.0 Richter scale struck off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday morning with the tremors felt by some at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, 200 km away from epicenter of the quake, RT reported.

According to reporters who traveled to the city to cover 2020 Olympic Games, the tremors were felt in Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck at 5:30 a.m. (local time) Wednesday morning in “Ibaraki” Province at a depth of 40 kilometers. Numerous aftershocks were also recorded, the strongest of which was 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Ibaraki is a Japanese prefecture bordering the Pacific Ocean northeast of Tokyo.

The agency also said there was no risk of a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage and no tsunami alert was issued. These games will continue until August 8.

The Tokyo Olympics have faced a global pandemic, a typhoon and now an earthquake.

