3.9 magnitude quake jolts east Tehran

The quake shook Pardis, Bumhan, Roodehen, Lavasan, Damavand, Pakdasht and Varamin cities in the east of Tehran.

According to the University Of Tehran Institute of Geophysics, the 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 17:11 Tehran local time.

The report said it took place at depth of 8 km.

Today's quake came after a similar size 4 magnitude earthquake jolted the same area in the east of Tehran late last year.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties after today's quake.

