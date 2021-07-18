Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Iran's Fars province

According to preliminary reports, a 5.7 earthquake on Richter scale hit Khesht in Fars province at a depth of 11km minutes ago.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Head of Iran Red Crescent's Search and Rescue Department told the Iranian state TV that 4 teams from Fars and Bushehr provinces have been dispatched to the epicenter of the quake while an air ambulance team is also ready to fly to the region.

A 3.8 magnitude aftershock is also reported to have hit Khesht.

Director General of Crisis Management Department of Fars Province Mr. Azadi also told state TV that Khesht District was the epicenter of the earthquake which is located in Kazerun County in Fars Province. He added search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

This item is being updated...

KI