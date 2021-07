Turkish Disaster Management Center revealed the occurrence of a 4.2 magnitude Richter Scale in country’s Izmir province on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to the report, the Turkish Disaster Management Center announced that at 04:20 a.m. on Thu., a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the city of "Karaburun" in Izmir province.

The quake struck 40.94 km from Karaburun city.

At 03:48 a,m., an earthquake with 4 magnitude Richer Scale jolted the same region.

