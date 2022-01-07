New Algerian envoy submits credentials to Iran FM

Also the long-served Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah Zawawi held a meeting with Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday at the end of his mission in Tehran and bid farewell with Iranian foreign minister.
MA/IRN84604695
TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Iran Ali Orouj submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the venue of Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
Also the long-served Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah Zawawi held a meeting with Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday at the end of his mission in Tehran and bid farewell with Iranian foreign minister.
MA/IRN84604695
Your Comment