Accordingly, Amir-Abdollahian received copies of credentials of UK Ambassador Iran Simon Shercliff, Swiss Ambassador Christian Dussey, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Koltsov, Austrian Ambassador Wolf Dietrich Heim, and the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Tehran.

The minister also held a meeting with the departing Dutch envoy to Tehran.

